Two young people in custody, fake firearm seized following school lockdown in North Bay

The North Bay Police Service said Thursday evening that two young people are in custody following a report of a firearm in a local secondary school.

Police were called around 3 p.m. about reports that a student at West Ferris Secondary School had a firearm.

“The school was placed in lockdown,” police said while the emergency response team arrived on the scene.

“Police located two young persons who were taken into custody. A fake firearm was seized.”

No injuries were reported and the lockdown ended at 4:30 p.m.

“The North Bay Police Service would like to thank school officials and the Ontario Provincial Police for their assistance in this matter,” police said.

“We recognize that situations like these can be incredibly stressful for the family and loved ones of staff and students.

"We appreciate the measured response taken by family and loved ones during this incident in their interactions with police.”

Original story:

The North Bay Police Service is currently responding to an incident at West Ferris Secondary School, police said Thursday.

Few details are available regarding what’s behind events, but police said students are not in danger.

“The school is currently in lockdown and police are on scene. The situation is under control,” police said in a statement.

“Transportation will be provided to students once the lockdown is lifted.”

This story will be updated when more information comes available.