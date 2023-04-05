Two youth arrested in separate weapons incidents on GRT buses in Kitchener

Regional police arrested two youth on Wednesday in connection to two separate weapons incidents on public transit in Kitchener.

According to a media release issued by the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), the youth were seen firing a cap gun at passengers and operators of a Grand River Transit bus some time between 12:45 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Police say one incident happened in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Bleams Road, with the other in the Fairway Road South area.

Both youth were arrested and charged with Common Nuisance.