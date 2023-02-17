Two youths arrested after a Kitchener fight involving 'pipe': WRPS

Waterloo regional police have arrested two male youths after a fight in the area of Hillmount Street and Courtland Avenue East on Thursday.

Police were in the area at around 3:30 p.m., after receiving reports about a fight involving around 30 youths in Kitchener.

According to a news release from the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), a resident in the area reported seeing a “pipe” involved in the dispute.

Police said the majority of the youths dispersed after police arrived on scene.

Two youths were arrested. One youth was charged with failure to comply with undertaking and the other was charged with three counts of breach of probation and obstructing police.