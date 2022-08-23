Two youths arrested after 'coordinated' assault on BC Transit bus in Saanich

Police are looking for the public's assistance in identifying a group of boys who were involved in the assault of another youth on a bus in Saanich, B.C., last week.

Investigators say the assault occurred just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday on a BC Transit bus heading south on Shelbourne Street near Cedar Hill Cross Road.

A group of seven youths was on board the bus when two members of the group walked towards the back of the bus and attacked another youth who was sitting there with some friends.

Police were called and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, officers located and arrested the two youths who allegedly committed the assault, and they're now facing recommended charges of assault causing bodily harm, according to Saanich police.

Investigators say the assault was filmed by the two suspect's friends and was later posted on social media.

Police are now looking to identify the remaining five youths who filmed the assault.

"This is a disturbing incident, one that was unprovoked and it is clear that the group had planned and coordinated the assault on the bus," said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

While the two groups of youth didn't know each other, police say they think the assault may have followed an "interaction" between the youths at a bus stop about an hour and half prior to the incident.

Police have released surveillance photos of the five youth they're looking for, which can be found below.

Anyone with information on the incident, or who may recognize the boys, is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.