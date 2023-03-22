Two youths arrested after incident put Lower Sackille school into hold-and-secure: RCMP
Halifax District RCMP has arrested two youths in connection with an incident that happened outside a business in Lower Sackville, N.S.
The RCMP responded to Leslie Thomas Junior High on Metropolitan Avenue around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday after school staff seized a knife from a youth.
Police say the school was placed on hold-and-secure and no injuries were reported.
The force says officers arrived immediately at the school and safely arrested the male youth.
The hold-and-secure was lifted at 2:45 p.m. At no time were threats made to students or staff at the school, according to RCMP.
Following further investigation, police learned the male youth, and a second male youth, had uttered a threat towards a third youth while at a strip mall on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville earlier in the day.
Shortly after, police say officers safely arrested the second male youth at another location in Lower Sackville.
Both youths will be facing charges of uttering threats. Police say one of the youths will also face a charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The two youths were released on conditions and will appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court on April 13 at 9:30 a.m.
