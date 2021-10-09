Two youths arrested after weapons call near Shelburne, N.S. school

A 14-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested for allegedly waving a firearm near a school in Shelburne, N.S. on Friday afternoon.

Shelburne RCMP says at approximately 12:35 p.m. on Oct. 8, officers responded to a report of two youths in a vehicle waving a firearm near a school on Woodlawn Dr.

Police responded, ensured that everyone was safe, and began searching for suspects.

A short time later, police say they arrested a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old, both from Shelburne County, without incident. No one was hurt.

Police say they located the replica firearm that was used in the incident and seized eight additional replica firearms.

The youths were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Shelburne Youth Court on Nov. 24.

RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.