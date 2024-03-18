Two youths arrested following attempted robbery in east Windsor
Windsor police have arrested two youths in connection to an attempted robbery in east Windsor.
On Friday around 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 5400 block of Coronation Ave.
Officers learned that the victim, a 22-year-old male, met the suspects at an agreed location to purchase an item.
The suspects allegedly brandished a weapon, unsuccessfully attempted to take the victim’s money, and then fled the scene. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.
Officers located and arrested a 13-year-old male and 14-year-old male in the 6000 block of Empress St. The youths, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were each charged with robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.
