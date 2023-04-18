Two youths arrested for two Cambridge convenience store robberies: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) arrested two youths in relation to two convenience store robberies in Cambridge.
According to a media release from police, the same store was robbed by two males brandishing knives on March 13 and April 1.
Police said in each case, currency and merchandise were taken by the suspects, who fled the area on foot.
Police arrested one male youth on Monday and another on Tuesday. Both youths are from Cambridge.
The youths were jointly charged with two counts each of robbery with a weapon and disguise with intent.
Both youths were held in police custody for a bail hearing.
In March, police released a photo that showed two individuals completely covered in dark clothing, wearing sunglasses and gloves. One person appeared to be holding a knife in each hand.
In April, the manager of the Little Short Stop in the 900 Jamieson Estate Plaza confirmed they were robbed. At the time, staff said the employee was shaken up from the incident but not injured.
