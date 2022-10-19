Two youths charged in connection to physical altercation

Two youths have been charged in connection to a large physical altercation in Kitchener during which weapons, including a BB gun, were brandished, according to Waterloo regional police.

On Wednesday night, police said the two youths from Kitchener have been arrested and charged “with weapons-related charges” over the Oct. 14 incident.

Police did not specify what the youths had been charged with, or if the charges were connected to the BB gun.

Police said the altercation, in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Queen’s Boulevard, involved approximately 10 youths.

Several weapons were brandished during the incident, including a BB gun that was fired and struck one of the youths, according to police.

Police also said at the time that a total of three youths were injured, and so were two witnesses who tried to intervene.

Two youths from Kitchener have been arrested and charged in connection to this incident.



The investigation is ongoing by WRPS’ General Investigations Unit.



