Two youths charged with assault in Tecumseh Park


The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)

Chatham-Kent police have arrested two teens wanted on warrants in an assault investigation at Tecumseh Park.

Officers took the two youth into custody on Saturday following an assault investigation that occurred on Oct. 1 at the park.

Both of the youths have been charged with aggravated assault.

Both were released with a future court date of Dec. 4.

