Two youths face charges in alleged vehicle theft in Arnprior, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say two youths are facing criminal charges in connection with an alleged car theft.
Arnprior residents reported to police on Saturday evening that two people were spotted trying to break into cars, an OPP news release said. Police say a vehicle that had been reported stolen was later found and two suspects were arrested and charged.
The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and an OPP spokesperson said she could not provide a list of charges.
Police claimed they had received several reports of vehicle thefts in the area, including cases where the vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside. Police also said they are investigating reports of stolen licence plates and vehicle break-ins.
Reports of vehicle thefts have been on the rise. Ottawa police said more than 1,500 vehicles were reported stolen in the first nine months of 2022, up from 1,185 in all of 2021.
Anti-insurance fraud group Équité Association released a list of the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Ontario and across Canada, showing SUVs are most frequently targeted.
