Two youths facing armed robbery charges after convenience store theft
CTV News Winnipeg Videojournalist
Mason DePatie
Two teens have been arrested and charged after a convenience store robbery on Saturday.
Winnipeg Police Service said two male suspects went to a convenience store on Ness Avenue and Setter Street around 1:00 a.m.
Police said one entered the store while the second waited outside.
The first suspect then allegedly approached the clerk, flashed the handle of a gun and demanded money.
WPS said the suspect left after obtaining a small amount of cash and cigarettes.
Officers later found two suspects a short distance away. The pistol was determined to be a BB-gun.
A 14-year-old and 15-year-old were arrested and face charges of Armed Robbery Using a Firearm.
