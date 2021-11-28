Two youths facing armed robbery charges after convenience store theft

Two teens have been arrested and charged after a convenience store robbery on Saturday.

Winnipeg Police Service said two male suspects went to a convenience store on Ness Avenue and Setter Street around 1:00 a.m.

Police said one entered the store while the second waited outside.

The first suspect then allegedly approached the clerk, flashed the handle of a gun and demanded money.

WPS said the suspect left after obtaining a small amount of cash and cigarettes.

Officers later found two suspects a short distance away. The pistol was determined to be a BB-gun.

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old were arrested and face charges of Armed Robbery Using a Firearm.