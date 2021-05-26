Two youths have bikes stolen at knifepoint in Westboro

Ottawa police are searching for four suspects after two youths were robbed of their bikes in Westboro on Victoria Day.

The two youths were sitting on the grass near the intersection of Byron and Kirkwood avenues with their bicycles next to them at approximately 6 p.m. Monday.

Police say the pair were approached by three men who brandished a knife and robbed them of their bicycles.

The youths were not hurt, and the suspects fled the area.

Police say at approximately 6:40 p.m., a fourth man was seen near Merivale Road and Baseline Road selling a bicycle similar to one that was stolen.

The first bicycle stolen was a grey and blue Giant Brass 1, 21 speed, while the other bicycle was a black and neon green Northrock Racing Bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.