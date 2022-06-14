iHeartRadio

Two youths injured by edged weapon in altercation in Kitchener

Police investigate an alleged assault in the area of Fisher-Hallman Road and University Avenue West. (Submitted/Anthony Cashin)

Police are investigating an assault that lead to two youths sustaining non-life-threatening injuries from an edged weapon.

According to police, officers responded to an altercation around 11 a.m. on Monday, in the area of Fisher-Hallman Road and University Avenue West.

Several people were involved in the altercation that resulted in the two young people being injured. Police said the youths received treatment at a local hospital.

Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigations Unit continues to investigate and is asking anyone with video footage or information about the incident to call police or Crime Stoppers.

