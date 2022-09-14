Two youths sent to hospital after stabbing incident in north London

Two youths were sent to hospital early Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing incident in the city’s north end, London police say.

According to a press release from the London Police Service, at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police and paramedic services responded to the area of Glenora Drive and Adelaide Street North for a report that two youths had been injured.

Police say that upon arriving at the scene, two males were located suffering from stab wounds, and another youth was subsequently arrested.

The two victims were transported to hospital by paramedics. Their current condition remains unknown at this time.

Police say more information will be provided to the public as it becomes available.

The investigation is ongoing.