Two youths seriously hurt after attack by multiple dogs in northwestern Ont.

One person was flown to hospital by ORNGE and another was left with serious injuries following an attack by dogs in the northwestern Ontario community of Terrace Bay.

“Two youths located with serious and life-altering injuries after an altercation with multiple dogs,” Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday.

The attack took place April 16. Police and EMS were called to respond at 3 p.m.

“Another individual was located with minor injuries,” police said.

While one victim was flown to hospital via ORNGE, the other was taken by Superior North EMS to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

“The Schreiber OPP also confirms that there is no further threat to public safety,” the release said.

In an email to CTV News, OPP Const. Matthew Foster said one of the victims remains in hospital.

"As far as the injuries themselves, I’m unable to get into what exactly they are but can say that they are life-altering," Foster said.

"The details of those injuries will not be provided as it is personal and private information."

He also said he couldn't "speculate" on what prompted the attack.

"As far as the dogs go, it now remains a private family matter," Foster said.

"Out of respect for the family that’s all I can answer ... Our thoughts are with the young people and their families as they recover from this tragic incident."

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS).