Type Diabeat-it hosts food portion classes inspired by African and Latin cuisine

Type Diabeat-it, a Canadian non-profit organization that focuses on education supporting Canadians and Belizeans living with Diabetes, is hosting a unique event.

According to Mystery Furtado, CEO and Founder of Type Diabeat-it, individuals with African and Latin backgrounds have a difficult time relating to the Diabetic Food Guides.

Together with the W.E.A.N Community Centre and the London Vegan Food Bank, they are conducting Portion Control Seminars inspired by African and Latin heritage cuisine.

The seminars hope to teach individuals of the BIPOC community how to not only cook meals that are culturally relevant, but to better manage their.

"In Canada, the prevalence of diabetes is highest in the African, Caribbean, Black (ACB) communities and our team is committed to dismantle the unique barriers and challenges related to diabetes prevention and management for the BIPOC community," says Furtado.

With that in mind, the seminars were created by bringing together a multi-sectorial group of people with a passion to improve health, address stigma and provide information on diabetes.

The seminars will run on Friday once a month from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on the following days:

April 23

May 28

June 25

August 27

September 24

While the tickets cost $25, they do have sponsored tickets for those who may not be able to afford the fee.

Those interested can register here.