Tyrannosaurus skeleton with own Twitter account coming to the Royal B.C. Museum

The Royal British Columbia Museum will host a near-complete Tyrannosaurus skeleton as part of a feature exhibit this summer.

At 12 metres long and four metres high at the hip, the skeleton called "Sue" is one of the largest of the species ever found.

Part of a collection from the Field Museum in Chicago, the T. rex skeleton was discovered in 1990 during an excavation in South Dakota. The skeleton includes 250 of the 380 known bones in the T. rex.

“Sue the T. rex exhibit is really highlighting what Earth was like right at the very end of the age of dinosaurs before the asteroid impact that caused a mass extinction,” says Victoria Arbour, curator of paleontology at the Royal B.C. Museum.

Sue the T. rex has its own Twitter account with more than 81,000 followers.

For those eagerly anticipating Sue’s arrival on June 16, the RBCM's paleontology team has curated a "Dinosaurs of B.C." exhibit that highlights fossils found in British Columbia.

This smaller exhibit opens in late April and will travel the province.