Tyre Nichols' family sees video of his arrest: prosecutor
The family of a Black man who died at a hospital three days after a confrontation with Memphis police during a traffic stop has seen video of his arrest, but it won't be released to the public yet, the local prosecutor said Monday.
Vehicle crashes into police cruiser while OPP attend separate collisionAs southern Ontario deals with a winter storm on Wednesday, OPP have their hands full responding to collisions across the region, and one of those collisions involved a police cruiser on Highway 401.
MKO recommended as United Nations consultantAn Indigenous organization in Manitoba is being recommended to become consultants by a United Nations committee.
'Very close to home': North Stars captain helps lead mental health team initiativeBattlefords North Stars captain Jake Southgate is helping to raise awareness about mental health after losing his brother to suicide.
Three men arrested in connection with Saint John murder: policeThree men have been arrested in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Justin Breau in Saint John.
Mental health check-in: crisis calls increase as suicide rates trend downwardWhile groups that support Albertans in crisis say there is a rise in complex contacts from those needing help, the actual rate of death by suicide has been decreasing through the pandemic.
Nanaimo woman to stand trial for 2020 murder of boyfriend, interference with dead bodyA young woman from Nanaimo, B.C., who is accused of murdering her partner three years ago has been ordered to stand trial.
Just a bit of exercise can improve mental health, scientists, psychologists sayThe World Health Organization recommends that adults between 18 and 64 should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per week, plus muscle-strengthening activities at least twice a week.
Man pays $10K for fake Rolex, Burnaby RCMP investigating fraudAfter a man paid $10,000 for a fake Rolex, Burnaby Mounties are warning about the perils or purchasing luxury goods through marketplace sites like Craigslist.
Calgary restaurants prepare poutine creations ahead of 2-week-long festivalRestaurants across Calgary are preparing to serve unique and mouth-watering poutines for the 11th annual La Poutine Week.