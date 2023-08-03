U-Haul used to steal motorcycle in Waterloo: Police

Waterloo regional police are looking for an alleged thief or thieves they say used a U-Haul to steal a motorcycle and almost hit the owner of the bike in the process.

The incident happened in the area of King Street South and Allen Street West in Waterloo and was reported to police around 9:30 p.m.

Police say during the theft, the driver of the U-Haul almost struck the owner of the motorcycle.

No injuries were reported.

The U-Haul was later recovered by police near Weber Street South and Roger Street.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.