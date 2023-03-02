iHeartRadio

U.K. is grappling with vegetable shortages. How did it happen?


image.jpg
People in the U.K. have had to ration salad staples like tomatoes and cucumbers for the past two weeks amid a shortage of fresh vegetables. Shelves of fresh produce in many stores have been bare, and most major supermarkets have imposed limits on how many salad bags or bell peppers customers are allowed to buy.
