U.K. man convicted for sex crimes involving 12-year-old B.C. girl

Mounties say a man has been convicted in the United Kingdom for sex crimes committed against young girls, including a 12-year-old from Surrey, B.C.

An RCMP statement says British police arrested 29-year-old Kevin Brock last February, and in April asked Mounties in Surrey to help identify the girl.

Police say a forensic examination of Brock's devices uncovered contact with hundreds of underage girls over the social media platforms TikTok and Snapchat.

They say the examination also found “child sexual abuse materials” that led Mounties to identify the 12-year-old victim in Surrey, B.C., east of Vancouver.

RCMP say Brock was charged with offences related to online grooming and inciting children to engage in sexual activity, including offences related to the B.C. girl.

They say he was charged with “hands-on offences” against two children in the Cambridgeshire area in the U.K. and sentenced to 32 years in prison last month.

“Online sexual exploitation is a borderless crime,” Staff Sgt. Rochelle Kokkoris says.

“Surrey RCMP is committed to working with international law enforcement partners to investigate these crimes and to help ensure young people are protected online.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2023.