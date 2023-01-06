U.K. man hospitalized in Calgary awake, off ventilator

A U.K. man hospitalized over the holidays during his first trip to Canada is one significant step closer to recovery, his family says.

David Verlander’s daughter, Hollie, who lives in Calgary, said Friday the 59-year-old is now awake.

The news was shared via a GoFundMe page raising money to cover hospital bills that are piling up with each passing day.

“Still in the ICU and woken up with delirium. But the biggest step in the road to dad’s recovery has happened as he is now awake and able to breath on his own – the ventilator has been removed,” Hollie wrote.

“He won’t be leaving the ICU until dialysis finishes and delirium subsides.

“But on a bright note, he did recognize both Max and I and has already asked for a glass of vodka!”

Verlander’s son, Max, told CTV Calgary things are “going very well.”

He said the plan on Friday was to take baby steps – get his dad out of bed and into a chair.

Christmas morning, Verlander was admitted to the ICU at Rockyview Hospital, where he was found to have a bacterial infection of Group A Streptococcal, which had spread to his lungs.

He also had influenza and pneumonia.

The family had contemplated purchasing travel insurance when Verlander and his son flew from the U.K to Calgary, but didn’t, wrongly believing the credit card the plane ticket was purchased with came with coverage.

They say they were told by doctors at Rockyview that because Verlander is not a Canadian citizen, every day he was in the ICU would cost about $10,000.

They say they hit about $100,000 total the other day.

The family started a crowdfunding campaign to help, which has amassed more than 33,000 GBP, the equivalent of almost C$54,000.

Max said an additional fundraiser for Verlander is set to be held Jan. 20 at the Calgary University District Canadian Brewhouse.

A $10 ticket buys entry and a drink.