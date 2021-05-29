U.K. PM Boris Johnson, fiancee Carrie Symonds wed in London: reports British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds married Saturday in a small private ceremony in London, U.K. newspapers reported. COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for May 30, 2021 The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Sunday, May 30. Celebrating Asian Heritage Month in style with a light show A light show covering nearly a quarter of the Central Library wall was on display, celebrating Asian Heritage Month. Two dogs rescued from Weston area house fire Two dogs were rescued from a house fire in Winnipeg’s Weston area Saturday.