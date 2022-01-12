U.K. PM Johnson faces crunch day in parliament after party revelation
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have to fight on Wednesday to defend his premiership after it was revealed a 'bring your own booze' gathering was held at his official residence during the first coronavirus lockdown.
Sudbury daycare closes due to COVID-19 casesDue to multiple confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases, Discovery Early Learning & Care’s Holy Trinity site in Greater Sudbury will be closed until at least Monday.
Carleton University announces Steve Sumarah no longer football team head coachCarleton University is searching for new head football coach following the departure of Steve Sumarah.
Manitoba keeping eight-week interval between COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11: ReimerChildren in Manitoba still need to wait eight weeks between their first and second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the province confirmed on Wednesday.
SIU clears Chatham-Kent police officers in man's deathOntario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has found no grounds to charge two Chatham-Kent police officers in connection with the death of a man who passed away in hospital days after being arrested.
Red Deer council approves transitional housing pilot projectRed Deer city council has unanimously approved a six-month transitional housing project to help Red Deer’s most vulnerable.
Union says COVID-19 outbreak at North Bay Jail could have been avoidedA COVID-19 outbreak at the North Bay Jail could have been avoided, according to the Ontario Public Service Employees Union.
One person dead after head-on collision in VaughanOne person has been killed in a head-on crash in Vaughan, York Regional Police say.
N.B. maple syrup producers plan strike after waiting two years on a request to government for more landMaple syrup producers in New Brunswick are gathering on Thursday for a protest after they say the provincial government has not answered their request for more Crown land to increase production.
Orillia meat company serves up COVID-19 vaccines to its employeesAn Orillia meat company made the unusual move of creating an in-house COVID-19 vaccination clinic for its employees.