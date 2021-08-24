U.K. says evacuation window at Kabul airport unlikely to be extended
Western governments are unlikely to extend the evacuation window to allow their citizens and Afghans more time to fly out of Kabul airport, Britain's defense minister Ben Wallace said.
Nanaimo man hopeful his 145-hour videogame session is a new world recordKory Breaden of Nanaimo, B.C., just finished playing a video game for 145 hours, 29 minutes and 41 seconds, which has unofficially broken the world record for longest time playing a video game.
Stolen pickup truck abandoned and set on fire on Highway 402Middlesex OPP are investigating after a stolen pickup truck was set on fire on Highway 402 Tuesday morning.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccinations required to visit University of Waterloo campusThe University of Waterloo will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination status for anyone planning to visit the campus starting in September.
Stanley Cup champ Marc Savard named new head coach of Windsor SpitfiresThe Windsor Spitfires have name former NHLer and Stanley Cup Champion, Marc Savard, are their new head coach.
'We need to aim higher': P.E.I. to maintain some COVID-19 measures until mid-October, one new case reported TuesdayPrince Edward Island is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the number of active cases in the province rises to six.
Ottawa doc on Ont. science table does not feel political pressureAn Ottawa doctor who sits on Ontario's COVID-19 Science Table says he disagrees with allegations of political influence by a now former science table member.
Cost of accessible playground at new family respite home partially covered — but more is neededA new family respite home that’s under construction has received partial funding to build an accessible playground. But Family Respite Services says it needs more than $220,000 of community donations to reach the finish line of the entire project.
COVID-19 update: Details on latest cases, deaths, outbreaks to be released by B.C. health officialsBritish Columbians will get another snapshot Tuesday of how COVID-19 is spreading in the province.
Missing senior found safe after spending 2 nights outdoorsThere was relief in the Comox Valley Monday after a 72-year-old man was located after he was missing since Saturday evening.