U.K. variant of COVID-19 detected on Manitoba First Nation

A more contagious variant of COVID-19 has been detected on a Manitoba First Nation.

On Saturday, Fisher River Cree Nation said a positive case of the B.1.1.7 variant -- also known as the U.K. variant -- had been identified in the community.

“Leadership and Health Services want to urge residents to remain calm as Health Services have been following the proper procedures in terms of contact tracing investigations and isolation protocols,” reads a notice on the First Nation’s website.

Fisher River Cree Nation is advising members against travelling outside of the community, unless it’s for an essential purpose. Anyone wanting to travel overnight must register first, the bulletin said.

Due to the new variant case, in class learning is being suspended. Charles Sinclair School and Fisher River High School will move to remote learning until further notice.

According to Fisher River Cree Nation, there are currently three active cases of COVID-19 in the community. The First Nation has reported 102 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Leadership is encouraging members to get vaccinated as soon as they’re able to. To date, 945 people in the community have received their first dose, and 219 have received their second.

Fisher River Cree Nation is located approximately 200 kilometres north of Winnipeg.