U of A offering course to counter anti-Indigenous stereotypes
A course has been launched at the University of Alberta to help students and the public become better allies to Indigenous people.
"Countering Stereotypes of Indigenous Peoples" addresses 10 common colonial misconceptions including stereotypes involving Indigenous mascotry, criminality and Canadian benevolence.
"All anti-Indigenous stereotypes are really based on the idea of Indigenous deficit," said course co-developer Molly Swain.
"So that (belief that) Indigneous people are disfunctionional, that we're able unable to live in modernity, to survive in the contemporary period and that our denigration is very much naturalized."
Swain believes the education being offered is an important piece of the truth and reconciliation process.
The course also teaches media analysis and helps people make interventions with family and friends.
"Folks have said that they learned a lot, that they found it very valuable that they feel more confident confronting anti-Indigenous stereotypes in their day-to-day lives," Swain said.
The course is available to students and members of the public. It's entirely online, asynchronous and more information is available here.
-
Sault Area Hospital gets funding for cardiac careSault Area Hospital’s cardiac care unit is getting a financial boost from the province.
-
Creative or unrealistic? Ken Sim's ABC party releases full platform, promises to 'rethink the way City Hall is run'On Thursday, Sim and his ABC party slate of candidates released their full, 94-point platform, saying they will "rethink the way City Hall is run."
-
B.C. preschool apologizes over headdress craft for National Day for Truth and ReconciliationAn Indigenous mother in B.C. is speaking out after her son’s preschool sent students home with a culturally insensitive craft ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, being marked Friday.
-
Ottawa mayor wouldn't speak to Parliament security service during convoy: officialOttawa Mayor Jim Watson's office would not return a call from the Parliamentary Protective Service during the height of the "Freedom Convoy," its acting director told a committee Thursday evening.
-
Province, physicians look for staffing and capacity solutions as COVID-19 spreadsBoth the provincial government and the Alberta Medical Association say they're ready to collaborate to help the strained health system as a busy autumn approaches.
-
'National embarrassment': Aviation event scheduled for this weekend unexpectedly groundedAn annual event that hopes to inspire young girls to take an interest in aviation has been postponed indefinitely.
-
Reports of pedestrian struck by train along Kitchener GO lineThe Kitchener GO line is being held after a pedestrian was struck by a train Thursday night.
-
Recovery efforts continue in Cape Breton, frustration growing amongst residentsNearly every street corner in Sydney still has scenes of the significant destruction caused by post-tropical storm Fiona, six days after it blew through the region.
-
Man seriously injured in midtown Toronto stabbingA man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in midtown Toronto.