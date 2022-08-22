U of A Ring Houses to be incorporated into new McCauley community hub
A local developer is planning an arts and community hub in the McCauley Neighbourhood that will be the new home to components of four of the Ring Houses from the University of Alberta.
The space will also be a permanent home for the Edmonton Sculpture Project, and will include space for community amenities, such as a daycare and a coffee shop.
The Primavera Group bought the historic Ring Houses from the U of A after the school faced backlash for proposing to tear them down.
The houses were built between 1911 and 1914. They can’t be located because they’re no longer up to code, but the developer says elements of the homes will be incorporated into the hub to pay respect to their significance as part of the city’s history.
“There’s a lot of passion for the restoration, the utilization of these ring houses because of their deep history. Not just the buildings themselves, but the people they housed from the very beginnings of the university,” said Ken Cantor, president of the Primavera Group. “They housed deans of the various schools, the president at some point.”
The hub will be located at the northeast corner of 95 Street and 106 Avenue.
