U of A team develops new antiviral agents to treat COVID-19

A team of University of Alberta researchers has uncovered new antiviral agents that they claim could help treat COVID-19.

The research was published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry.

The team found that the antiviral agents interfered with the virus that causes COVID-19’s ability to replicate itself.

“We want to ensure that the drugs being developed will also work with variants of concern and variants of interest, including those identified here in Alberta,” said principal investigator Joanne Lemieux.

Lemieux hopes to develop a treatment that could be taken as a pill, as opposed to a drug that can only be injected intravenously in hospital.

“It’s an exciting time for antiviral drug development,” Lemieux said.