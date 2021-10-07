U of C golfer Ethan Banks is money in the bank at Canada West golf championship

Ethan Banks has pretty well had a golf club in his hands his entire life. He picked up the game when he was about three years old.

Banks says he wanted to be just like his dad.

"My dad used to be a pro so I kind of got into it a bit early which is kind of cool," he said. "As long as I can remember really."

Growing up, Banks played most of his golf at The Hamptons Golf Club. Now he has a membership at Priddis Greens Golf and Country Club.

Banks also plays for the University of Calgary golf team. This week they were in Squamish, B.C. for the Canada West Championships and Banks came away with the individual title.

He says it's the biggest win of his golfing career.

"I played in the 2019 one (Canada West Championship) and finished tied for 11th in that," Banks said.

"I was just like, man it would be so cool to win this tournament. Obviously last year was cancelled and yeah it was just a super cool feeling to knock in that last putt."

GOING TO PLAYOFF FOR THE TITLE

It wasn't without its drama. Despite shooting rounds of 69 and 68, Banks found himself in a playoff with Russell Howlett of UBC. Banks says it was the first time in his golf career that he went into a playoff in stroke play. He ended up winning the title on the second playoff hole.

"Second hole I hit the green and he missed the green," Banks told CTV.

"He missed his par putt after he had chipped on. He lipped out like maybe 90 degrees, it was a pretty harsh lip.

"I kind of hit mine up there to three feet and had that left for the win and kind of hit it in and blacked out," he said with a laugh.

QUALIFYING FOR NATIONALS

The Dinos have only been competing in U Sports for the last three seasons and it was a big week for the entire team.

Not only did Banks win the individual title, the team won the bronze medal meaning they automatically qualify for the National Championships, which take place May 31 - June 3, 2022 at a location yet to be determined.

Banks says reaching that goal is huge for the program.

"One of our goals was to qualify for the nationals this year. We did that on the guy's side so we were super happy with that.

"We're trying to expand our program a bit more obviously since we just got into it and I think that's a good way to get started: get into nationals and get an individual win."

EDUCATION NUMBER ONE PRIORITY

Banks plays a smart game on the golf course and he's also smart in the classroom. He's in his second year taking astro physics at the U of C.

His goal is to one day become a professor. As for golf, Banks says education is the number one priority right now.

"I'll keep playing for the Dinos and see where it takes me. Maybe I'll get my pro card as soon as I'm out of university but I'm more focused on school and that career path there."

The Dinos golf teams are off to Kelowna this weekend for the UBC-Okanagan invitational.