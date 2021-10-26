U of C looking for adults 55+ for study on fitness and social connections

The University of Calgary is looking for older adults to take part in a new study about physical activity.

Researchers are interested in learning more about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted fitness and social connections in adults 55 and older.

According to a study from the Faculty of Kinesiology at the U of C, when recreation facilities closed during COVID-19, older adults saw physical activity levels drop as well as the friendships and connections that went along with it.

With fitness classes up and running again, researchers want to know how wellbeing and social connections may change.

They're looking for 2,000 volunteers who are 55+ to participate.

To learn more about the study and to sign up you can visit the U of C's website.