U of C researcher recognized for promising non-addictive pain medication
A new molecule developed by a Calgary researcher shows promise in treating chronic pain without the use of opioids.
Dr. Ketul Patel has developed a new medicine that targets a recently discovered pathway in the brain - called a T-type calcium channel - that stays away from the usual opioid receptors that can lead to addiction.
"They are very addictive and have serious side effects," Patel says of opioid-based medications. "In fact, they create more problems than what they solve."
So far the medicine shows no signs of either dependency or drug tolerance - it hasn't entered clinical trials yet - but could help ease some of the opioid crisis by preventing patients from becoming addicted in the first place.
"It's not a therapy for those who are already addicted. But this would be like alternative therapy, so we can avoid the abuse," Patel says.
Patel was recognized Wednesday with a Mitacs Award for Outstanding Innovation - Postdoctoral.
The underlying research was also supported from Zymedyne Therapuetics and the Government of Alberta.
-
Seasonal conditions resume Thursday, with another bump in temps for the weekendAs expected, southern Alberta experienced a cool down Wednesday and portions of the province saw snow.
-
Police continue to investigate Halifax shooting death 5 years laterThe shooting murder of a Halifax man remains unsolved after five years, although police say they are still investigating the incident.
-
OPP releases images of vehicle believed to be involved in Caledon homicideProvincial police released images of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a homicide in Caledon earlier this week.
-
Woman attacked during rural Manitoba home invasionA 76-year-old woman was attacked during a home invasion in rural Manitoba on Tuesday.
-
N.S. police arrest 6 people in drug bustSix people were arrested after Nova Scotia RCMP seized drugs during a search of a residence.
-
Kidnapping charges laid against three men near TrentonOntario Provincial Police have arrested and charged three men in connection to an alleged kidnapping near Trenton, Ont.
-
‘I wanted to give back’: Winnipegger spearheading homegrown holiday hamper projectWhen the temperatures start to dip, Ally Beauchesne begins scouring flyers and thrifty Facebook groups, looking for the best deals on all the things that make the holidays merry and bright.
-
'Attempt to commit murder' suspect arrestedAfter working with Perth County OPP and Stratford police, Karley Frayer has been arrested and is in custody.
-
Calgary dentist charged nearly $100K in false claims, police sayA Calgary dentist has been charged with fraud after police say she submitted almost $100,000 in false claims involving patients over a six-year period.