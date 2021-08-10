U of C survey finds more than 92 per cent of staff vaccinated, 84 per cent of students

More than 92 per cent of faculty and staff and more than 84 per cent ofstudents at the University of Calgary have already been vaccinated, and more plan to be before classes resume next month, according to a survey released Tuesday.

A total of 11,426 members of the university community responded to the survey, which found 92.8 per cent of faculty and staff are fully vaccinated, with another three per cent planning to be vaccinated by the start of the fall semester.

As well, 84.8 per cent of students said they are fully vaccinated, with another 7.5 per cent saying they plan to be vaccinated by the start of the fall semester.

"There are limitations to opt-in surveys of this nature and care must be taken not to over-interpret results," said Teri Balser, provost and vice-president academic, said in a release.

"Nonetheless, this specific UCalgary snapshot is consistent with more rigorously gathered, generalized data on vaccination rates."

In Calgary, more than 74 per cent of people age 20 to 39 are fully or partially vaccinated, according to Alberta Health Services figures.

"Taken together, these data suggest the University of Calgary enjoys a very high level of vaccination," said Balser.

"This is worth celebrating – as president (Ed) McCauley wrote last week, the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself and those around you is getting vaccinated."

The U of C poll also found some people are anxious about returning to campus, with:

56.3 per cent of respondents were concerned they will get COVID-19 at the University of Calgary and transmit it home to their family;

55.7 per cent of respondents were concerned that insufficient measures are in place on campus to protect the University community, and;

38.6 per cent of respondents were concerned that they would get COVID-19 at the University of Calgary and get very sick.

"While heartened by the high level of vaccination, the next step is to now address the concerns expressed by the community," read a release.

Officials say "new health and safety measures" for the U of C will be announced in the coming days.