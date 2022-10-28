U of C weapons suspect charged with sexual assault

A man has been charged in relation to a report of assaults on campus at the University of Calgary earlier this week, in addition to a sexual assault that took place downtown.

Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, a woman told police she'd been walking west on Riverfront Ave. S.W. toward Second Street when a man approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately.

Later that day, at around 8:25 p.m., Calgary police were called to the University of Calgary campus for reports of a man stabbing a number of people.

Police searched the campus, but weren't able to locate any stabbing victims or witnesses to confirm the incident.

Working with the U of C, reviewing CCTV footage, police identified the suspect confronting someone before fleeing the campus prior to police arriving. No one was injured.

Nicklaus Youal Ekhugie, 41, has been charged with a single count of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday, Oct. 31.

We’ve charged a man who is believed to be responsible for what was initially reported as multiple assaults on campus at the University of Calgary earlier this week, and a sexual assault that took place downtown. #yyc https://t.co/sUkVHgyG49

"This was a team effort by many members in District 1 and District 3 who worked collaboratively with each other and with the University of Calgary staff. Together, we were able to advance this investigation and prevent further risk to Calgarians," said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the Calgary Police Service District 3 general investigations unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.