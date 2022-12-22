U of G professor files $3M lawsuit against university

Byram Bridle, a tenured professor at the University of Guelph’s Ontario Veterinary College, has launched a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the university, a number of faculty and other individuals.

On Dec. 19, Bridle launched the lawsuit with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice seeking a total of $3 million, according to court documents obtained by CTV News Kitchener.

Bridle has been outspoken against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, including the one implemented at the U of G in 2021. An open letter from Bridle to the U of G said he could not be in stronger disagreement with the university “forcing” the COVID-19 vaccine on the campus community.

The court documents show Bridle is suing for general damages in the amount of $500,000, punitive damages in the amount of $500,000 and restitution damages of $1.5 million with respect to lab equipment, loss of grant and research funding.

Bridle is also seeking a permanent injunction to allow him to “freely be present at the university campus, and in particular at his lab and office, in the Pathobiology Building, without conditions or interferences from the university, to pursue his work.”

The court documents say Bridle was appointed as an independent researcher and faculty member of the Ontario Veterinary College in January of 2012. In December of 2017 he was awarded tenure.

The lawsuit alleges Bridle has been treated unfairly for his views on the COVID-19 vaccine, and was criticized for the public statements he was making.

According to the court documents, Bridle says he has suffered extensive damages, including but not limited to significant loss of standing as a virologist, immunologist, scientist and academic. A loss of income, equipment and lab materials, damage to his teaching career and research program, loss of missed opportunity, inability to recruit new graduates and mental anguish.

The lawsuit points to the monetary funds Bridle brought into the university to study COVID-19.

The U of G declined to comment on the lawsuit, but did confirm Bridle is still an employee at the university.