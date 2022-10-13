U of G student arrested for Arboretum stabbing known to victim

Guelph police have made an arrest in connection to what was previously believed to be an unprovoked stabbing.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at the Arboretum around 5 p.m. on Oct. 3.

The victim sustained a minor stab wound in their arm, was treated and released, while the suspect fled on foot, according to a news release.

Police believed the suspect and victim were unknown to each other, but after assistance from the University of Guelph's Campus Safety Office, identified the suspect and found out that was not the case.

A 19-year-old Mississauga man turned himself into police on Wednesday. He has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats.