Any University of Guelph students travelling over reading week will need to self-isolate for two weeks when they return to the school.

In an emailed statement to CTV Kitchener, university officials said they're encouraging students to stay in residence over the break. Anyone who decides to leave will need to fill out for form indicating when they plan to leave and return to student residences.

They will be able to subscribe to a daily meal delivery service to their room during their self-isolation period.

If students start to feel sick while outside residence, they're asked not to come back until they feel healthy. They will also need to isolate at home if they go for a COVID-19 test.

Last month, the U of G declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a residence building after two "unsanctioned gatherings" with dozens of people in attendance. The U of G said 64 students tested positive for the disease as a result. Of those cases, 55 are now considered resolved.

The University of Waterloo is also advising against travel over reading week. They're encouraging anyone who travels to self-quarantine or reduce close contacts for 10 to 14 days after travelling.