U of G working to restore systems after IT outage
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Heather Senoran
The University of Guelph says it’s working to restore multiple university systems that went down after an “IT incident” affected systems like debit and credit and shared storage drives.
According to the school's website, Guelph's Computing and Communications Services (CCS) is investigating the incident that was reported to have started on Sunday afternoon.
Most debit and credit card systems on campus were reported as down on Monday but by noon on Tuesday all systems were restored.
The campus parking permit system is back online as of Tuesday morning.
Online classes and meetings are not impacted.
Some shared drives still cannot be accessed.
The following system are still unavailable as of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday:
- VPN access to University systems
- Eduroam
- Shared file storage/CFS file shares
- Printing at the library
-
