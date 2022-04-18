U of L student campaign aims to support struggling students

The recent University of Lethbridge faculty strike left many students facing financial uncertainty, prompting two students to launch a campaign to help a few of them out.

The strike produced a large number of cancelled classes, resulting in some students struggling financially, especially those that may have lost jobs due to the strike.

In response, Amy Jackson and Taydem LaRocque created the “For the Students” campaign, centered around a silent auction and talent show taking place on April 19th at 6:30 p.m. in the Owl Acoustic Lounge.

The silent auction features a wide variety of baskets from local businesses, including board games, skin care products, pet goods and a candy bouquet.

“I think the biggest thing is that lots of these are local businesses that have reached out to us, and definitely a huge thanks to them because we would not be able to do this if we didn’t have the local support that we were given,” LaRocque said.

While the silent auction will be a big part of the fundraising, there is also a bottle drive.

“We’ve had a bottle drive ongoing for the past month or so, and we’ve had a lot of faculty members reach out and donate to us that way. We’ve raised close to $300 in bottles, and that’s all going towards the students,” Jackson said.

LaRocque is confident that more bottle money is on the way.

“With the bottles, that’s only about nine houses worth of bottles, so we still have about 30 more people who have reached out to us saying they want to donate. Our goal is about $2,000, and I think we do have the potential to reach that, maybe more,” she said.

SUPPORTING STUDENTS

All the money earned through the campaign will be used to support any students that have been put in a difficult situation due to the strike.

“We realized that a lot of students needed help with food and care packages, so what we’ve decided to do with the money is create care packages and food packages for different students, “Jackson said.

“Hopefully, we reach more than our intended goal of 75 students.”

Once all the money is organized, LaRocque said they plan on sending out a Google form that students can fill out if they need support.

“I think our goal is to send out a Google form, so we’ll just ask basic questions like 'why are you struggling?' 'What do you need help with?' Depending on the amount, we will see what our crisis situations are, who exactly needs the help right then and there and then go on a list of most important to least important,” LaRocque said.

“Hopefully for the people who didn’t get the care packages in the beginning we can find alternative means to help them.”

The campaign is also hoping that more performers will join their talent show.

“We can have singers, anyone who wants to do poetry, anyone who has a strange talent even is welcome to come and show it off to the community,” LaRocque said.

“That’s what this event is really about, it’s not just about supporting students but also getting together with our local community and how we can really not just help ourselves but help the others around us who are willing to support us.”

Those interested in supporting the campaign or performing in the talent show can reach out through Facebook.