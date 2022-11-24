U of M among universities to play Ukrainian National Team to support Ukraine

Four Canada West university hockey teams will be joining forces to help support Ukrainian refugees and communities.

In late December and early January, the Ukrainian National Team will play four games against western universities, including the University of Manitoba.

The games against the Universities of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Calgary and Manitoba are all part of the Hockey Can't Stop Tour, which is giving the Ukrainian team a place to keep practising. Money raised during the games will go toward Ukrainian initiatives.

Canada West said all ticket sales will be donated to the Canada/Ukraine Foundation and the foundation will also direct a majority of those funds to Save Ukrainian Hockey Dream, which is a charity run by the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine.

The charity wants to support Ukrainian players around the world, help them train, and also to restore arenas damaged by the war in Ukraine.

Savva Serdiuk is the goalie for the Ukrainian National Team and he is currently in Kyiv. He said the situation has been tough with Russia attacking every day and as a result, he said his apartment has no electricity and some parts of the city have no running water.

He said he and the team are excited to come play in Canada and he is thankful to still have the ability to play hockey despite what is going on.

"It's kind of an escape for me because hockey is probably one of the best things in my life. When I come into practices every morning, I feel like I am in a safe place, I am with my friends. I feel better when I am practising," said Serdiuk.

He said while this is a great opportunity to showcase his hockey ability he is also super grateful that these games will help fellow Ukrainians back home.

"Canada is my favourite country. I just love Canadian people, they are just really kind and they are trying to help us. It means a lot for me to go play in Canada."

Games will be held on Dec. 30, Jan. 2, Jan. 3, and the U of M game will be played at Canada Life Centre on Jan. 9.

Bisons' Head Coach Mike Sirant said on the hockey side of things, this will be a great opportunity for his team to play against a different opponent, but he added this is more than just a game.

"We're going to create opportunities for our players to interact with the Ukrainians and just get to know them. Find out about hockey in Ukraine, find out about what is happening in their country," said Sirant. "To have the chance to sit down with the Ukrainians and have one-on-one conversations and really find out what's happening and how they are coping. It's going to be such an educational opportunity for our players."

Gord Miller, a play-by-play broadcaster with TSN, helped organize this four-game event and said it's an honour to be a part of this international experience.

"The best thing about international hockey is the community of it," said Miller. "They play hard, they compete hard against each other. But at the end of it, you shake the other person's hand and you wish them well and that's the best part of international hockey."

Tickets will be on sale through Ticketmaster.