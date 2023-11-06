U of M creates childcare program to help student parents, staff members

Being a university student or faculty member as well as a parent can mean a lot of juggling between school and life, but the University of Manitoba is trying to make that easier for those parents.

The school has created a babysitter directory which allows parents to connect with university students to help look after their kids.

"Daycare spaces are hard to come by, and extended hours or casual care are almost non-existent. So, what do University student parents, who have to attend evening classes, or employees who need to attend a late meeting or an evening event do?" said Francene Perehinec, the family resource coordinator.

Perehinec said this is a win-win program as it helps those university parents in their time of need and also gives students a chance to make a little bit of extra cash.

"I think it stands a good chance of helping out a good chunk of our University parent population. Especially those who need casual care to study, attend class, work late into the evening, or have campus events to attend that are outside of typical office hours. It helps to reduce what are or may have been barriers to some students succeeding in their studies and achieving higher education."

There have already been more than 100 requests to access the directory Perehinec said, two-thirds of which are student parents. There are also more than 60 babysitters who are on the directory and applications continue to be accepted.

Perehinec noted the school just acts as a host for the platform and all other steps happen between the parent and babysitter.

"All arrangements and transactions are made between the parents and babysitters. We have disclaimers in place to clearly outline our level of involvement with the directory and we verify those who request access to ensure that they are a member of the University."

More information about the registry and how to sign up as a babysitter can be found online.