The University of Manitoba announced on Monday that it is creating a new resource hub to help internationally trained health-care professionals to work in Manitoba.

The Government of Canada’s Foreign Credential Recognition Program is providing more than $735,000 to the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences to create the Access Hub for Internationally Educated Health Professionals.

“It’s really a way of helping those health professionals who’ve attained their training and certifications outside of Canada get into the health-care environment in Manitoba,” said Natalie MacLeod Schroeder, director of the hub.

“We all know there are long processes of certifications that everyone has to go through and for people trained outside of Canada that can be a complicated process to get through. They don’t have the same access to resources as those who are Canadians, just because they haven’t gone through our systems. So this hub is really trying to get a group of professionals that really haven’t had access to other programs into the workforce.”

The hub will work with any health-care workers with foreign credentials, but will specifically target newcomers in six fields that lack bridging programs in Manitoba. These six fields are pharmacy, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, respiratory therapy, speech-language pathology, and audiology.

“There isn’t anything to get them into the system, so that’s been an issue for quite some time,” said MacLeod Schroeder.

“There are assessment programs, but nothing to help them.”

The hub will allow these professionals to take individual courses, including clinical fieldwork courses, with U of M programs, such as pharmacy, physical therapy, and occupational therapy. It will also inform these professionals about the entry-to-practice process and refer them to resources; offer educational resources; and provide modules or workshops to encourage licensed professionals to act as preceptors for the newcomers.

“Ideally, what we want to do is have a really good understanding of what currently already exists,” said MacLeod Schroeder, noting that this is tough because things are often run out of different programs and organizations.

“So having one place where they can find everything, rather than recreating resources that already exist, but they can find out the information in one spot.

Many health-care professionals who come to Manitoba from other countries face many challenges, including paying to have their qualifications assessed.

According to the U of M, between 2015 and 2107, 320 internationally educated people from the six medical fields the hub targets applied to practise in Manitoba. The success rate for registration ranged from 18 per cent for occupational therapists and 70 per cent for pharmacists.

MacLeod Schroeder said now they are looking at innovative ways to get the professionals the knowledge and skills that they need to get into the workforce sooner.

She noted this hub benefits the province because it means it can more quickly get health-care workers into Manitoba.

“They’re working highly-skilled jobs that are good jobs and secure jobs that help to support them and their families,” she said.

“We are getting health professionals into practice and certainly we’re seeing right now the demand and need for health professionals to be coming out and supporting all Manitobans.”

The hub has initial funding until early 2023 and will begin to offer services in the summer or fall of 2021. It will be based in the Rady Faculty’s Office of Continuing Competency.

- With files from CTV’s Vanessa Broadbent.