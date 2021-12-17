U of M faculty ask for involvement with campus Omicron plan

The union representing those teaching classes at the University of Manitoba want the school to have a plan for the next semester in the face of the Omicron COVID-19 variant of concern.

The University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) also wants faculty to be a part of the discussions on how to best protect everyone on campus come winter term.

Right now, the U of M plans to return to in-person classes in the new year with a vaccination mandate in place.

“The university administration has an obligation to provide a safe learning environment for students, and a safe working environment for faculty and staff. The administration should be consulting with UMFA to develop a plan for the winter term, as COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing and the Omicron variant is spreading” said Orvie Dingwall, UMFA President in a media release.

“Students have experienced so much uncertainty and disruption over the last 20 months, the university administration should be proactive with its response to this fourth wave of COVID-19. Students need certainty in what the next term will look like, and our members need ample time for teaching preparations.”

In that Friday statement, UMFA said recent meetings relating to COVID-19 have been cancelled and there are fears decisions about returning to in-person classes in January are being made unilaterally.

“As other universities have moved online in the face of the Omicron variant, we’re asking the administration to involve us in the university’s collegial processes,” said Dingwall.

“After the strike ended, University President Benarroch spoke about the need to work better with faculty. This is his opportunity to strike a new tone that will incorporate faculty perspectives into what a safe and effective winter term looks like.”

A spokesperson for the U of M told CTV News Friday that the school has been planning for months to return to in-person classes and it meets and exceeds Manitoba’s public health orders and advice.

“As we learn more about the Omicron variant, there are increasing questions and a variety of views about how to approach the winter term,” reads the school’s statement.

“We will use the lead up to the January 24 start date for winter term to continue to evaluate our approach and respond to any changes in public health orders. We hope to resume face-to-face operations in the New Year, but, as always, this will be guided by what the public health experts deem to be both prudent and safe going forward.”

On Thursday, the University of Winnipeg announced it would be moving to remote learning when its winter term begins due to Omicron concerns.

On Friday, Red River College Polytech announced it would continue with its current model of course delivery, with an emphasis on online learning where possible, and physical distancing on campus. The college also announced that starting in the winter term, cloth masks will no longer be permitted on campus. Students, employees, and visitors will need to wear a medical-grade (level 3) mask or a KN95/N95 mask.

“Proper mask usage is proven to be an effective approach to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, and updates to our policy ensure consistency in mask usage. The College will continue to ensure access to medical-grade, and KN95 and N95 masks for anyone on campus,” reads a statement on the college’s website.