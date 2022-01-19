U of M health-care students asked to go to First Nations to help with COVID-19 response

Health-care students and residents at the University of Manitoba are being asked to go to First Nations communities to support their health-care workforces amid an expected surge of the Omicron variant.

Melanie MacKinnon, executive director of Ongomiizwin – Health Services at the university, said in the coming weeks, First Nation communities will need help as they deal with the highly contagious Omicron variant.

“As we’ve witnessed over the holidays, an ill workforce is difficult to back-staff. We need to plan to preserve a precariously staffed workforce and help prevent closures to nursing stations," she said in a news release last Thursday.

She said there are 25 nursing stations serving First Nations communities, many of which are in remote locations.

MacKinnon is calling on 60 senior students or residents in the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences to be deployed to these communities, though hundreds of students may be needed in the coming months.

She said students would be helping with vaccinations, testing, contact tracing, epi-surveillance, as well as medical services and clinical assessments for the advanced clinical learners.

The university said these would be paid positions, with deployments Monday to Friday, with travel and accommodation covered. It said the deployment cannot interrupt students' regular classes and will need approval from their program.

More information can be found online.