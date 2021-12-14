U of M students feeling schedule strains now that strike is done
Students at the University of Manitoba (U of M) are feeling the strain of scheduling changes just one week after the end of the faculty strike.
The university released its adjusted schedule on Friday. Classes that were disrupted by the strike have resumed and will be ending in mid-January after the Christmas break. However, classes that continued throughout the 35-day strike are currently in the exam period.
Students told CTV News Winnipeg they’ve been left with no time to relax and they’re unsure what the impacts will be on the winter semester.
According to the president of the U of M Students’ Union, this scheduling change has left some students juggling both course work and exams at the same time.
“Some exams actually overlap with the student's classes and they’re having to miss those classes just to go write those exams for the other periods because we’re in this hybrid model,” said Brendan Scott, UMSU president.
The exam period for the courses that were interrupted by the strike ends on Jan. 23, which is a day before the start of the winter term.
U of M students will get a reading week in February.
