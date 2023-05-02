U of R athletes help kick off KidSport month in Regina

To mark the start of KidSport month, the organization held a kickoff event at Kitchener Community School in Regina on Tuesday.

Several athletes from the University of Regina (U of R) Cougars programs were on hand to show the students a thing or two about being an athlete.

Floor hockey is similar to ice hockey, and so members of the university’s women’s hockey team passed on their expertise to some younger students.

“It teaches you so many valuable life skills,” U of R women’s hockey player Paige Hubbard told CTV News.

“I feel like it will help kids stay out of trouble and be a part of something and come over here to have fun, play their sports and have the confidence and teamwork and all that stuff.”

Brett Lauther from the Saskatchewan Roughriders was also in attendance, and spoke to the children about sports and achieving one’s goals.

Having female role models to look up to is also important. The KidSport program looks to grow the passion in sport.

Soccer players from the U of R women’s Cougars Team were also onsite to show these budding athletes how it’s done.