U of R Cougars men's hockey game postponed following positive COVID-19 cases

A University of Regina Cougars men’s hockey game has been postponed after positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the program.

Canada West announced a Saturday night game between the Cougars and the University of Saskatchewan Huskies scheduled for 7 p.m. in Regina would be rescheduled to a later date.

“The decision to postpone the game was made by the two participating schools, medical staffs, and the conference office, in order to protect the health and safety of all players and team personnel at both institutions,” Canada West said in a news release.

The conference said the Cougars and Huskies would continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols as directed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority, each university and Canada West.