U of R Cougars men's hockey game postponed following positive COVID-19 cases
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
A University of Regina Cougars men’s hockey game has been postponed after positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the program.
Canada West announced a Saturday night game between the Cougars and the University of Saskatchewan Huskies scheduled for 7 p.m. in Regina would be rescheduled to a later date.
“The decision to postpone the game was made by the two participating schools, medical staffs, and the conference office, in order to protect the health and safety of all players and team personnel at both institutions,” Canada West said in a news release.
The conference said the Cougars and Huskies would continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols as directed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority, each university and Canada West.
-
Regina Thunder pulls off perfect regular seasonThe Regina Thunder finished a record-setting year as the team wrapped up regular season play against the Calgary Colts on Sunday.
-
Military to support Saskatchewan with up to six critical care nursing officersThe Canadian Armed Forces says it's prepared to support Saskatchewan with up to six critical care nursing officers, who it says will be deployed to intensive care units.
-
Man in serious condition after shooting in downtown TorontoToronto police are investigating a shooting in St. James Town that left one man in serious condition.
-
'A major disappointment': Spruce Grove charity haunted house shuttered after complaintsA family running a haunted house in Spruce Grove that supports the local food bank has been shut down after multiple complaints.
-
Assault and possible firearms incident in Lacombe County shuts down Highway 2AThe Lacombe Police Service and RCMP are investigating an “assault and possible firearms-related complaint” in Lacombe County Sunday evening.
-
Toronto police investigating seven separate weekend shootingsToronto police have identified the 36-year-old man killed in one of the six separate shootings across the city this weekend.
-
Man dead in fatal hit and run near The Pas: policeA 31-year-old man is dead following a fatal hit and run just outside of The Pas, according to RCMP.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at 2 Saskatoon schoolsThe Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Ecole Alvin Buckwold and Buena Vista School, according to Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS).
-
Barrie's south end expansion project to be given green lightBarrie city council is set to approve an expansion in the city's south end on Monday night.