U of R Rams defeat Calgary Dinos in first win of the season


The University of Regina Rams beat the University of Calgary Dinos on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Rams QB Owen Sieben dodges a tackle during the second quarter of play at Mosaic Stadium. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

The University of Regina Rams defeated the University of Calgary Dinos 23-13, marking their first win of the season.

The Rams hosted the Dinos at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, with the Dinos leading 7-1 in the first quarter.

Opening the second quarter of the game, the Dinos led 8-1 after their opening kickoff went through the endzone. The Dinos nabbed another touchdown just minutes before halftime.

The Rams fought back with the first career touchdown pass by #17 Owen Sieben to #10 Bennett Stusek, and the score was 15-7 heading into halftime.

In the third quarter, there were some strong plays but the Dinos kept the lead over the Rams 15-7 heading into the final quarter.

Minutes into the fourth quarter, the Rams caught up thanks to #30 Brayden Wagg, and trailed by only one point, 15-14. Wagg then powered his way to his second touchdown of the game, and the Rams led 23-15.

The Rams held tight to their 23-15 lead and closed out the game with a win.

They will now play against the University of Manitoba Bisons on Sept. 23 in Winnipeg, Man.

12