U of R receives $20 million to fund mental health projects

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) provided $20 million to the University of Regina to fund five projects in support of mental health, the largest one-time funding contribution in the University of Regina’s history.

“Canada’s frontline and essential workers have sacrificed so much to keep us healthy and safe throughout the pandemic, and they deserve our support,” said the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Associate Minister of Health in a news release.

The funding will go towards:

Expansion and evaluation of the Before Operational Stress Program

Canadian Institutes for Pandemic Health Education and Response

Prevention resources and supports for public safety personnel and their families

Advancing peer support programming to address PTSD and trauma among Canadian public safety personnel and veterans

Training and Development Program for public safety personnel

The University of Regina, along with several partners in Canada, will lead the projects.